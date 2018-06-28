Breast cancer patient goes live, as she refuses to let cancer bring her down

By: Kamaria Braye, KOMU Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY- "Bald, bold, and beautiful," are words one breast cancer patient is using, as she allows the world to join her "live" during her cancer journey.

"Ms. Liz has cancer, but cancer does not have Ms. Liz," said Elizabeth Morrow, speaking about herself.

Morrow was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in December 2017. Since her diagnosis, she made a vow that she's going to share her journey with anyone who would listen.

"I came to the reality that wow, this is really true. It's happening and I just immediately said, 'Cancer, you got the right one this time because I am going to tell on you.' I am going to go live on this journey from beginning to end I am going to share this with everyone that I come in contact with," she said.  

Morrow has over 60 Facebook Live videos filmed by her, her family and friends, that show raw footage of her emotions, doctor visits and her daily routine while going through this battle. Some of those videos have over 2,000 views, and she has already reached her maximum amount of friends she can accept on Facebook.

Morrow has also had many events in Jefferson City including a 5K Run and a pink basketball game on Lincoln University's cancer. These events all went live and allowed her to gain more support and followers to her Facebook page.

Roanak Ekram, Morrow's doctor, said that a patient sharing their journey online depends on their personal preference.

"I think it's very individualistic. Some women are much more private about their journey. It's something that they don't wish to share. For the most part, though, I find that women like to talk about it. It helps not only with them coping with what is occurring but also makes them feel as though they're not alone," Ekram said.

One of the most fulfilling parts of Morrow sharing her journey with strangers is the connection she's been able to gain with her fellow "Pink Sisters," as she called it. "Pink Sister" refers to those who are survivors of breast cancer or currently battling.

"After my second treatment of chemo, one night I was in a low place and I just said to myself man, if I could have someone who's going through this with me that would be awesome," Morrow said.

Her thoughts were answered when she received a Facebook message from another cancer patient.

"She had been struggling, and that one of her sorority sisters had been following my live feed, and suggested that she reach out to me. As soon as we connected we were basically inseparable," Morrow said.

Robert Straus, Morrow's mentee, feels that her speaking out about her journey is a way to show people she will not be knocked down by cancer.

"I think a lot of women that go through that type of thing seclude themselves or put themselves in a little box to where they don't want the world to know what's going on. Ms. Liz needed to show the world that it's not all bad, it can be good. She kept a smile on her face no matter if it was good news or bad news," he said.

Morrow is currently planning a foundation in Jefferson City that will give care products to those who are diagnosed with cancer. She plans to team up with the Gold Schmidt Cancer center and is in the process of submitting paperwork for the foundation. 

