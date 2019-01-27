Breast Cancer Study Links Estrogen
But, the study also said longer-term users should look at alternatives. The Nurses' Health Study finds women who take estrogen for at least 15 years have a much higher risk of breast cancer. Researchers said the findings should reassure women who want to use the hormone for a short time to relieve symptoms of menopause. The study appears in Monday's Archives of Internal Medicine. A Women's Health Initiative study in 2002 found estrogen-progestin supplements carried an increased risk of breast cancer, strokes and heart attacks, leading millions of American women to stop taking them. Another Women's Health Initiative study of estrogen alone found other health problems, but no higher risk of breast cancer, among women who took it for seven years.
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Women still make up only about a quarter of Missouri lawmakers despite gains in what... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Local Missouri filmmakers have a new platform to share their films. CoMo Shorts is the newest film showcase... More >>
in
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
in
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
in