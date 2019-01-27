Breast Cancer Study Links Estrogen

But, the study also said longer-term users should look at alternatives. The Nurses' Health Study finds women who take estrogen for at least 15 years have a much higher risk of breast cancer. Researchers said the findings should reassure women who want to use the hormone for a short time to relieve symptoms of menopause. The study appears in Monday's Archives of Internal Medicine. A Women's Health Initiative study in 2002 found estrogen-progestin supplements carried an increased risk of breast cancer, strokes and heart attacks, leading millions of American women to stop taking them. Another Women's Health Initiative study of estrogen alone found other health problems, but no higher risk of breast cancer, among women who took it for seven years.