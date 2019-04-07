Breast cancers survivors promote "Passion" 5K for cancer support

JEFFERSON CITY - A year after receiving breast cancer diagnoses, four survivors' friendships have bloomed to create a positive impact on others.

The four women are the inspiration for the Passion "4" Pink Change Foundation.

On Saturday, the foundation had its 5K, which allowed the Jefferson City community to support breast cancer awareness.

Elizabeth Morrow, a breast cancer survivor and founding member, said the motivation behind the fundraiser is supporting people through their journey with cancer.

"Passion 4 Pink Change is a foundation to where we are giving back to those who are newly diagnosed. The main thing is giving back care packages. A lot of times when people are diagnosed, there are a lot of things they need," Morrow said.

Morrow's "Pink Sisters" -- Amber Meyer, Lindsay Hess and Dorlita Adams -- are also cancer survivors whose friendships have grown.

Meyer said they were all diagnosed around the same time and having their support has been motivating.

"It's been a pretty good full circle journey being able to meet all these pink sisters," Meyer said. "And being able to get all the support that we need, and turning it around and being able to give support to other people now."

Morrow said people interested in supporting Passion 4 Pink Change can reach out on Facebook.