Breast or Bottle and More

New York City health officials recently took what many see as a drastic step. It's one of the touchiest turf battles in parenting: Bottle vs. breast, and it's gaining new steam.

"We're trying to do everything we can to promote breast feeding." On Tuesday, New York City health officials announced a ban on the use and promotion of baby formula in all eleven of its public hospitals in favor of an across the board breast feeding initiative.

"Because the evidence is so clear that there are significant health benefits to mother and child," said Alan Aviles from Health and Hospitals Corporation.

"We don't believe it's appropriated for government to make this decision for moms. It should be the moms who are making the decision based on the best available information that is out there," argued Marti Mountford, a spokeswoman for the formula industry. Currently, about 24 percent of women who deliver at New York City public hospitals breast feed exclusively. Officials want to triple that number by the year 2010. They are putting what many view as a personal decision onto a very public stage.

"I think it has to be a choice, but it should be an educated choice," said Nisha Bhandari, a new mother.

South Korean Doctor Reaches Stem-Cell Goal

A new analysis says that a disgraced South Korean scientist actually did reach a long sought-after goal. A Korean doctor admitted to fabricating data that went into a landmark paper on stem-cells. The doctor falsely claimed to have been the first to clone a human embryo using a process called "somatic cell nuclear transfer" in scientific papers published two and three years ago.A new study says the doctor and his team produced stem cells, not through cloning as they had contended, but through a different process where females produce eggs that develop without fertilization.

Prosthetics Help Iraq Veterans

Modern technology continues to help Iraq war veterans who have lost their arms or legs.MIT researchers have developed a powered ankle-foot prosthesis that puts less strain on the other leg. Researchers say it comes close to how a real ankle works.This is a research prototype - not yet ready for the public.