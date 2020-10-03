Breonna Taylor grand jury audio recordings released to the public

1 day 3 hours 11 minutes ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News
By: Ray Sanchez, CNN
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

(CNN) -- The highly anticipated audio recordings of the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case were submitted to a Kentucky court and made public Friday following a two-day delay.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has come under fire for his role as special prosecutor on the case, had requested another week to redact personal information from the recordings before the unusual disclosure of proceedings typically kept secret.

"I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury," Cameron said in a statement Friday.

"Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor's death on March 13th," he added. "While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard."

Cameron said he turned over the roughly 20 hours of audio to Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith. CNN is reviewing the audio files of the grand jury sessions, which took place September 21-23.

About 3 minutes and 50 seconds of audio that included social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and names of minors were redacted from the recording, Cameron said. The court also received an un-redacted copy under seal.

"The audio recordings contain the entire presentation of evidence," Cameron's statement said. "As is customary in the recording of Grand Jury proceedings, juror deliberations and prosecutor recommendations and statements were not recorded, as they are not evidence."

The state court judge had given him until noon Friday to release the recordings, which could answer numerous questions that have arisen after a grand jury decided to not indict any officers in Taylor's death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment in March by officers executing a drug warrant. The killing led to months of unrest in Louisville and beyond as a reckoning with racial injustice sweeps the country.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said Cameron has provided "contradictory statements between the announcement of the grand jury decision and interviews that have been done" over the evidence presented to the panel.

Cameron has defended his role as special prosecutor, saying that the grand jury could have considered other charges against the officers on its own.

The grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched narcotics raid on charges connected with her death. One officer faces charges for firing into an adjacent occupied apartment.

Taylor's death set off outrage across the country and calls to arrest the officers. Her story gained wider attention during nationwide demonstrations that followed the late May killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters took to the streets again after no one was charged in her death.

The grand jury audio is being released as part of the case against former Det. Brett Hankison, who was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree for allegedly firing blindly into Taylor's apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Two other officers -- Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly -- were not charged in connection with the March 13 shooting death.

Cameron said Cosgrove fired the fatal shot -- which he said was justified because Taylor's boyfriend fired at officers first, wounding Mattingly.

The attorney general's office said in a statement Wednesday that the recording is more than 20 hours long and it needed "additional time ... to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers."

A grand juror had requested in court this week that all recordings, transcripts, and reports of the panel relating to the police-involved shooting case be released to the public.

The juror has suggested that Cameron may have misrepresented to the public the case he presented to the panel, according to a lawyer for the grand juror.

Kevin Glogower, attorney for the anonymous grand juror, this week accused Cameron of "damage control." Glogower said it's important for the public to know what charging options were presented to the grand jury and whether charges were recommended in connection with Taylor's killing.

The attorney general, the first Black person to hold the post and a rising Republican star, initially refused to release grand jury transcripts or recordings despite growing public calls to do so by the Louisville mayor, the Kentucky governor, and Taylor's family's attorneys.

The city of Louisville announced on Sept. 15 a $12 million settlement of the family's wrongful death lawsuit. The city also agreed to enact police reforms which include using social workers to provide support on certain police runs and requiring commanders to review and approve search warrants before seeking judicial approval.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile turned into a voting mobile on Saturday. Voters in Boone County... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he will be tested Saturday for COVID-19 after two members... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 1:06:00 PM CDT October 03, 2020 in Top Stories

Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests.... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in Top Stories

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Trump's doctor to give update on condition
WATCH LIVE: Trump's doctor to give update on condition
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump’s doctor will provide an update on his condition Saturday... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 9:39:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS reports 25 new deaths in past 24 hours
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS reports 25 new deaths in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 9:25:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a race" against the coronavirus, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron said... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 9:14:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. ... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU Health Care's Dr. Amruta Padhye, an infectious disease doctor, and brought her... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
COLUMBIA — A local consignment organization for families on a budget began its fall pop-up sale on Thursday. Just... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
COLUMBIA- UPDATE- 6:50 p.m.: Columbia police arrested Dajon Gulley, 23, of Columbia for the charges of felon in possession of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 60°
5pm 61°
6pm 61°
7pm 58°