Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday

3 hours 23 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Source: CNN
By: Ariane de Vogue and Eli Watkins, CNN

    (CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for next Monday, a congressional source tells CNN.

Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of physical and sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify, a source with knowledge of the schedule tells CNN.

Both have indicated they are willing to testify about the allegations.

"Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him," White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement Monday.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of the key swing votes on the nomination, said she wanted both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which plans to vote on the nomination Thursday. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also called for both to testify, saying he spoke to Kavanaugh by phone Monday.

"I want to have both individuals come before the Senate Judiciary Committee and testify under oath," Collins said to reporters Monday on Capitol Hill. She said there are still a lot of questions, and "we need to know what happened."

"Obviously, if Judge Kavanaugh has lied about what happened that would be disqualifying," Collins said, but she added that she had spoken to Kavanaugh on the phone Friday and he had emphatically denied the allegations.

President Donald Trump said he's open to a delay in order to keep the process going and eventually confirm Kavanaugh.

"Judge Kavanaugh is one of the finest people that I've ever known. He is an outstanding intellect and outstanding judge respected by everybody. Never had even a little blemish on his record," Trump said. "If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay."

The statements allow for the possibility that Judiciary Committee would receive dueling testimony about the alleged incident decades ago, which could threaten Trump's attempt to install a conservative in the place of frequent swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy, potentially altering the balance of the court for a generation.

The committee's chairman, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he wants to set up phone calls with Kavanaugh and Ford, but did not say he would postpone the vote.

"Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has deserves to be heard, so I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner," Grassley said.

The committee's 10 Democratic members want to delay the planned vote and allow for an FBI investigation before the panel moves forward. Senate Republicans hold a 51-49 majority and cannot afford two or more Republicans voting against Kavanaugh's nomination unless they pick up votes from Democrats.

In a statement on Monday, Kavanaugh called the allegation by Ford, who is a college professor, "completely false."

"I have never done anything like what the accuser describes -- to her or to anyone," Kavanaugh said. "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

Kavanaugh's statement came shortly after Ford said through her attorney that she would be willing to speak with Congress to tell her side of the story.

Kavanaugh was seen Monday morning arriving at the White House, which has stood by the judge in the face of the accusations. The 53-year-old judge was there to meet with the White House legal team to prepare for potential interviews or questions from the Judiciary Committee, a source familiar with the matter said.

According to multiple sources, Kavanaugh has hired Beth Wilkinson, of the law firm Wilkinson Walsh and Eskovitz, to be his attorney. Wilkinson has not returned calls from CNN seeking comment.

Accuser's decision to go public

Ford went public with her allegation in an article published by The Washington Post on Sunday. In the article, she alleged that at a party during their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom along with his friend Mark Judge, attempted to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Judge denied the allegation in an interview with The Weekly Standard on Friday.

While Ford initially sought to keep her allegation confidential, she said she opted to go public once the allegation emerged in the public eye and reporters began pursuing her. Her attorney, Debra Katz, told CNN on Monday morning that Ford would be willing to testify before Congress and stood by her story in the face of expected push-back.

Katz described Ford's recollection of the incident in stark terms, going as far as saying her client considered it an attempted rape.

"She believes that but for his inebriation and his inability to take her clothes off, he would have raped her," Katz said.

Calls for delay

Ford's decision to go public prompted some key senators to voice support for a delay in Kavanaugh's nomination process, which is scheduled to be voted on in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

On Sunday evening, a pair of outgoing Republican senators said outright that the Senate Judiciary Committee should not vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until they talk to his accuser.

"I've made it clear that I'm not comfortable moving ahead with the vote on Thursday if we have not heard her side of the story or explored this further," Arizona's Jeff Flake, a member of the committee, told the Post.

Bob Corker also believes Kavanaugh's accuser should be heard out before the Judiciary Committee votes on his nomination, the Tennessee senator's spokesperson, Micah Johnson, said in a statement to CNN. Corker, however, does not sit on the panel.

While some Republican senators, such as Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, South Carolina's Lindsey Graham and Flake, are concerned with process, one source said that doesn't necessarily mean a long delay -- and the concern is that a long delay is what Democrats are pushing for.

One supporter of Kavanaugh also pushed back on some reporting that the White House or Republicans would deploy any aggressive attack, calling it "infuriating."

White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday that Ford "should not be ignored or insulted; she should be heard," adding that Ford should also testify under oath on Capitol Hill.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is ordering the declassification of various documents and text messages that both the House Intelligence... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri" initiative endorsed Amendment 1 after a judge ordered removal to take it off... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:05:10 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a man during an incident in August is back at work. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:38:54 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
JEFFERSON CITY - Two groups protested outside the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday morning with hopes of ending the 127... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Columbia City Council to decide on budget
Columbia City Council to decide on budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to pass the new city budget Monday night. This is the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cities and counties skipped out on an extra $698,000 in fees... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect in Jefferson City shooting
Police search for suspect in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a Jefferson City man. Around 6:01... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Suspect accused of exposing himself in Ellis Library
Suspect accused of exposing himself in Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the MU Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself at Ellis library. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:35:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Cooper County man killed in motorcycle crash
Cooper County man killed in motorcycle crash
COOPER COUNTY - An I-70 motorcycle crash left one man dead Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 7:29:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One is currently assisting in search, rescue and evacuation operations in North Carolina... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council is expected to adopt the budget for 2019 Monday. If adopted, the budget... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 76°
11pm 75°
12am 74°
1am 72°