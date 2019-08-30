Brewers cool off the Cardinals

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals' six game winning streak with a win in the last of the three game series.

The Brewers took the lead against the Cardinals 2-0 into the fourth inning with Trent Grishman and Ryan Braun scoring. A homer from Keston Hiura allowed the Brewers to extend their lead, 3-0.

The Cardinals finally made it on the board when Kolten Wong homered deep into right field in the sixth inning.

The Brewers scored again in the eight inning, for the final run of the game in a 4-1 Milwaukee victory.

Although the Cardinals could not sweep the Brewers, they are still standing in first in the National League Central division.

The Cardinals will be heading back home to St. Louis when they play against another NL Central opponent, the Cincinnati Reds, Friday at 7:15 p.m.