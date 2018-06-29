Brewers Return Home Trailing Cardinals 3-2 In NLCS

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP) - Shaun Marcum thinks people really want to see two aces face off in Game 7 with the NL pennant on the line. He can go a long way to putting together that matchup with a terrific effort Sunday.



Marcum will get the ball for Milwaukee when it faces Edwin Jackson and St. Louis on Sunday in the league championship series. The Brewers trail the Cardinals 3-2 in the best-of-seven NLCS.

If the Brewers win, Yovani Gallardo would pitch against Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter the next night.



This series has been more about what comes next on the mound. The Cardinals bullpen is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in 21 2-3 innings over the first five games.



Miller Park's retractable roof will be closed for Game 6.