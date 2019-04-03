Brian Treece to serve second term after Chris Kelly concedes in mayoral race

COLUMBIA - Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly has conceded defeat to Columbia Mayor Brian Treece.

With 74 percent of the precincts reporting, Treece leads Kelly by over 3,000 votes. Treece received 6,955 votes while Kelly received 3,835.

Kelly conceded at his watch party at Billiards on Broadway. Treece is celebrating his victory at Top Ten Wines in Columbia.

