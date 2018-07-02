Bride, Groom Turn Out for Big 12 Title Game

KANSAS CITY - Nothing was going to keep Eric and Faith DeVault from watching the Big 12 title game.

Not even their own wedding.

The couple was married Saturday morning at their family's house in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan., and received two tickets to see No. 7 Kansas play No. 11 Kansas State from their groomsmen.

So naturally, they hurried right over to the Sprint Center - still wearing their tuxedo and wedding dress, though Faith did ditch her heels for a pair of flats.

The couple attracted quite a bit of attention sitting about 20 rows behind the Kansas bench, and even managed to get a picture with the Jayhawks' mascot, Big Jay.

Eric grew up a Kansas fan and said he converted his new wife, who grew up in San Diego. The Big 12 sent a staff member up to their seats and presented them with a ball before the game, and Eric said he was hoping to snag an autograph from Kansas coach Bill Self.