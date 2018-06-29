Bridge Considered for 63/Route B

It will cross 63 near route B.

The city says it needs the bridge because of multiple accidents that take place there. It says the accidents that happen are due to fast moving vehicles and ramps that are too near the track.

The city also says school busses have to stop at railroad crossings which catches other drivers off guard.

"The estimated cost for building the bridge, over sixty-three, for the train, is around $5 million," said Connie Kaprowiscz with Columbia water and light. "However, the consulting firm the city is thinking about hiring has suggested saving $1 million by re-using and recycling a bridge that's not being used any longer by another city."

Columbia is considering a proposal from a Kansas City firm to build the bridge.