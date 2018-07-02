Bridge Construction Could Slow Down Traffic Throughout Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - Southbound Highway 63 near the Turkey Creek Bridge may see some closures as crews finish a bridge replacement project. The South outer road of Interstate 70 over Grindstone Greek will remain closed. Construction crews will continue replacing the Grindstone Creek bridge.

In Callaway County, there could be some slow down on the Route 54 bridge near Fulton.

Crews will be working on bridge deck maintenence and will close the road down to only one lane.