Bridge construction to begin Monday on Route O

FULTON - Work to replace the deck of the 50-year-old bridge over Crows Fork Creek on Route O in Callaway County will being Monday. The exisiting bridge was constructed in 1967.

The road is expected to be closed until mid-September. MoDOT will be giving updates regarding the closing on its facebook page.

MoDOT engineer Reid Riley said it will be a full 24 hours a day closure to reconstruct the deck.

"We will be removing ther exisitng concret bridge deck and then replacing it, pouring back a new deck. There will also be a safety barrier on the new bridge and a new guard rail," Riley said.

Drivers are advised to use Route 94, Route C, and Route CC as detours around the construction. For more information regaurding the closing call 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636) or visit its website.