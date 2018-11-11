Bridge Detour Lengthens Trip

The problem was a joint failure, worse than any Threlkeld had ever seen. The joint failure caused almost a foot wide, and a foot deep drop on the bridge. Before MODOT closed the road early Saturday morning, some drivers did cross the bridge.

"We eased up over the hump and there was a good 4 to 6 inches in drop. It'd be like hitting a parking curb," Mexico resident Dan Barker said.

MODOT doesn't know why the bridge slipped, and they won't know how to fix it until they find the problem. Detour signs have been posted around the lake, but the detour will make the trip a little longer.

"We had to go to Monroe City... 30 mile trip should have been three," Barker said.

A Jefferson City bridge crew is going to evaluate the bridge, above and below water, later this week. In the mean time, MODOT cautions any sight-seers who want to see the damage. The bridge is fragile, and walking around on it is dangerous, especially near the edges.