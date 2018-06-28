Bridge for park-over-highway project complete

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The massive project to upgrade the area around the Gateway Arch in St. Louis has reached a significant milestone: The bridge work is complete for the park-over-the-highway work.

Organizers of the $380 million project gave an update Thursday, saying the next phase is putting trees, grass and dirt over the 97-foot-wide bridge that will ease pedestrian traffic from downtown to the Arch. Previously, pedestrians had to cross a narrow bridge that also included vehicle traffic.

Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Deanna Venker told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that landscaping should start in the next couple of weeks.

The park land will eventually stretch from the Old Courthouse downtown to the Arch.