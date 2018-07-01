Bridge Maintenance Set To Begin Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Maintenance work on several bridges in the Columbia area is set to begin Tuesday, weather permitting. The Missouri Department of Transportation was scheduled to start projects Monday, but work was postponed due to weather.

MoDOT will take the bridges down to one lane of traffic while the decks on the bridges are rehabilitated in an effort to make them smoother and extend their life.

The work schedule is as follows:

-Route 63 bridge over Hominy Creek - one northbound lane will be closed. Work is expected to be completed in mid-May.

-Route 63 bridge over Stadium Boulevard - one southbound lane will be closed. When work is completed on the southbound lanes, road work will switch to the northbound lanes. Work will also begin on the northbound lanes of the Route 63 bridge over Grindstone Creek at the same time. These two bridges are expected to be completed mid-May.

After work on these four bridges is completed, the contractor of the project, APAC-Missouri, LLC of Columbia, will begin work on six other bridges in mid-Missouri. The other bridges scheduled for repair include:

Boone County

-Route WW over Hominy Creek

-Route WW (Broadway) over Route 63

-Route 63 northbound off-ramp over Hominy Creek (Route WW/Broadway interchange)

-Route 63 southbound on-ramp over Hominy Creek (Route WW/Broadway interchange)

Callaway County

-Route F over Stinson Creek in Fulton

Howard County

-Route 40 over Moniteau Creek

The Boone County bridges are scheduled for completion by August. Other bridges are set to be finished by November. All bridges will remain open during work, with the exception of the Route WW bridge over Hominy Creek. This project will completely close the bridge, but will provide a detour setup for drivers.