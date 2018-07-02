Bridge on I-70 May Close for a Year

ST. CHARLES (AP) - One of the two spans of the Blanchette Bridge on Interstate 70 in St. Charles will close for up to a year for major repairs starting sometime in 2012. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the 140,000 daily commuters that use the westbound bridge will either need to take an alternative route or learn to live with delays. The eastbound bridge will be modified during the shutdown of the westbound span to carry three lanes of traffic each way.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the exact date for the closure has not been set. The project will cost $60 million. MoDOT officials say the shutdown will cause some hardship, but it is lessened by the recent additions of two new spans over the Missouri River, on Highway 370 and Highway 364.