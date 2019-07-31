Bridge Rebuiding Program
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0280Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- After hearing from four big names in the campaign for the White House, VFW members today hear a speech by the man the others want to replace. President Bush arrived in Kansas City last night to address the VFW national convention. Bush will tell delegates this morning that a U.S. troop buildup is getting former Sunni insurgents to help fight al-Qaida and is forcing terrorists out of heavily populated areas. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of Ryan Ferguson, convicted of the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt. Ferguson<s lawyer says the next step is to ask for a secondary review on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel. Another man pleaded guilty to the slaying and is serving a 25-year prison term. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Missouri Legislature is considering a measure that would jump-start a bridge rebuilding program by cutting huge bonding requirements for contractors competing for the work. The bonding cost is hindering around a half billion dollars' work on 800 Missouri bridges. The team that wins the contract also would maintain the bridges for at least 25 years. JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A 6-week-old puppy at the Joplin Humane Society shelter has earned the name "Drano" (DRAY'-noe). Last week the boxer mix wiggled 35 feet down a sewer pipe at the shelter, and had to be rescued. A plumber with camera equipment located the source of distant yelps heard by shelter workers. The puppy was unhurt and a few days later was adopted by a woman -- who also took three other puppies home. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-22-07 0714CDT
