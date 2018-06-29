Bridge reconstruction closes Rangeline at I-70 for 20 days

COLUMBIA – A MoDOT bridge reconstruction project is closing Rangeline Street at I-70 for 20 days starting May 3.

The project involves rebuilding the I-70 bridges at Garth Avenue, Rangeline Street and Business Loop 70.

The Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT’s Central District, Travis Koestner, said crews will move I-70 traffic to the new eastbound I-70 bridge Monday night.

Once traffic is moved to the new bridge, Rangeline underneath the bridge and the I-70 westbound on-ramp will close.

The eastbound on-ramp and both off-ramps will remain open, however drivers on the off-ramps will only be able to turn right onto Rangeline.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and to use Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.

“What we’ve seen the last couple closures of Rangeline area is a lot of cars gravitate to the Providence ramp,” Koestner said.

Koestner said to use other routes whenever possible.

“We just appreciate drivers patience through the project,” Koestner said. “We’re doing the best we can to minimize those impacts to the travelers and we ask folks to give themselves a little extra time and if they can at all, avoid the area.”

The contractor, Emery Sapp and Sons, will also build a “dogbone” interchange during the closure.

A “dogbone” structure has also been called a “double roundabout interchange,” because it will have two “tear-shaped” roundabouts that are joined together to create a single roundabout.

The structure is used like a roundabout and does not require stoplights.

“It eliminates the signals, that’s better efficiency for the taxpayers, you know, because signals cost quite a bit of money to maintain,” Koestner said.

Koestner said the structure will help the traffic flow in the area.

“Since we’re working in the area on the new bridges, we thought let’s try to work on some of the traffic issues in the area as well,” Koestner said.

The project will work on the bridge at Garth Avenue in Mid-May and the Business Loop 70 bridge starting June 13.