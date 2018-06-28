Bridge Reopening

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The McKinley bridge between St. Louis and southern Illinois is scheduled to reopen this fall. The rebuilt span is slated to open September 25th. It closed in 2001. The bridge will have two lanes for vehicles and additional outside lanes to carry bicycles and pedestrians. It will not have tolls, as it had in the past. Officials in southern Illinois communities like Granite City, Madison and Venice hope increased traffic will lead to more economic opportunities. A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new park at the eastern end of the bridge in Venice, Illinois. The Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County raised more than 600-thousand dollars for the park and a steel sculpture. (