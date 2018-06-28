Bridge Replacement Begins Monday

CALLWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A bridge replacement project on Route PP over the Middle River in Callaway County is scheduled to begin Monday.

Located west of County Road 470, the bridge will be closed to traffic until sometime in May.

Motorists can travel Routes 94, AA and BB as a detour.

The replacements are part of MoDOT's Safe and Sound Bridge Improvement program. More than 670 of Missouri's worst bridges have been improved statewide through the program.