Bridge work will lead to closures in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-area commuters who travel to and from Illinois can expect to work around road closures in the coming days and weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that crews will be placing girders and set panels for a new ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound Interstate 55. That will result in some overnight closures in I-55 and westbound Interstate 44.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Transportation says closures are also planned on the Martin Luther King Bridge. Crews will be installing scaffolding for future repair work. Eastbound lanes will close from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. And starting Monday, the lanes will close again from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through June.