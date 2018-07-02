Bridgeton Landfill Foes Seek More Political Help

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Environmental activists and neighbors of a north St. Louis County landfill awaiting a federal clean-up are escalating their efforts to win political support.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs to first perform tests at the smoldering Bridgeton landfill fire before radioactive waste at the adjacent West Lake site can be removed.

Residents have previously focused their efforts on the local level. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that participants at a Thursday night public meeting on the landfill were urged to contact Missouri's members of Congress as well as Gov. Jay Nixon and state Attorney General Chris Koster.

The site's owner plans to build a trench as a fire barrier at the landfill. The federal government shutdown has delayed the start of EPA testing.