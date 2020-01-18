Bright Future Ahead For Helias Pitcher

Kelly Fick is a Mid-Missouri lefty from Helias High School who gets most of his outs with the strikeout.

One of Fick's teammates explains, "You have to have confidence in your ability and your stuff and go out there and get hitters out.

Another teammate adds, "He tries to get everyone pumped up and excited for the game and if we're not ready, he'll tell us personally. He's very very much the perfectionist, he doesn't think anyone should get a hit off him. He thinks he should hit his spot every time."

Kelly Fick backs up this hype. The Helias Senior has a career e-r-a of 1.67 and batters only average 205 against him.

Fick says, "Work ethic in the off season, that's where good players become better, that's what sets you apart, and it should pay off on the field."

And it certainly has, this season, the lefty has had 74 strike outs in just 38 innings. Now he'll be taking his skills on and off the mound at Helias High School, to the field of Taylor Stadium at the University of Missouri, where next year, he'll be pitching for the Tigers.

Fick adds, "I went on my visit and I was like, wow, this is where I want to go. So I think it's a good situation to be in."

Helias Head Baseball Coach Chris Wyrick explains, "They're going to like his work ethic, again, I think he's going to go there and outwork everyone on that team, they may not like to hear me say that."

Coach Wyrick is no stranger to the Black and Gold. He starred for the Tigers from 1990 to 1993. Fick is the first player Wyrick has sent to Mizzou since he's been at Helias.

Wyrick adds, "That's kinda special to have him wear the 'M' on his cap and Missouri on his chest, so it's going to be special to go see a game and watch him pitch." Fick says he's ready to earn his stripes with the Tigers.

Fick adds, "Hopefully we'll get to the College World Series one day, that's my goal and I'm sure that's their goal as well."

In his career, Fick has had 244 strikeouts.