Brighter Future for Boonville

1 decade 1 year 9 months ago Friday, June 01 2007 Jun 1, 2007 Friday, June 01, 2007 6:05:16 PM CDT June 01, 2007 in News

But can a hotel revive downtown Boonville? Some local business owners and hotel staff hope the hotel will mean a brighter future for downtown Boonville. But hotel expenses might seem a little out of place.

charges more than one-hundred and fifty dollars a night, the surrounding attractions may seem a little out of place.

Boonville business owner Vanessa Dorman sees the potential tourism could have for the town.

"In this business, I get a lot of out of town customers who just think the town's gorgeous and [wonder], 'What more is there to do?'" Vanessa Dorman, a business owner, said.

But, she's been waiting a long time for the town to become a hot tourist spot.

"I've been living here for 18 years and I keep thinking it's just on the horizon," Dorman said.

A tourism boom may finally be on the horizon with the recent restoration of the Hotel Frederick.

"We hope that that will help tie in, be an anchor down by the bridge with lots of traffic and pull people through the downtown area," Ed Scrivner, Chamber of Commerce president said.

But the area doesn't really provide a lot of options for hotel visitors.

"I just feel like we're missing the boat if we don't get something going downtown," Dorman said.

Something both the hotel and downtown business owners hope will change with time.

"We're looking forward to bringing in some antique shops, flower shops, we'll have a bike shop here in the hotel. We just want to make Boonville grow a little bit," Charlene Marcum, Assitant Manager of Hotel Frederick explained.

Changes that will hopefully breathe life back into the town. The Chamber of Commerce says it has received a lot of interest from businesses looking to settle in downtown Boonville.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County Fire Protection District responds to residential house fire
Boone County Fire Protection District responds to residential house fire
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential house fire on North Boothe Lane.... More >>
1 minute ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:18:15 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Escapee Travis Davis in custody
UPDATE: Escapee Travis Davis in custody
PETTIS CO. - According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, escapee Travis Davis was arrested by Sedalia Police Tuesday morning.... More >>
55 minutes ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
SUNRISE BEACH - Community members are helping the Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon owners rebuild after a fire destroyed their... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece and his opponent Chris Kelly have been squaring off over money in advance of... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in Target 8

City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
COLUMBIA - The City Council authorized construction to relocate a portion of Route H to allow for the extension of... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
JEFFERSON CITY - A priest at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson City has been removed after accusations that... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 4:58:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
GLASGOW - Flooding has begun in the Missouri River from runoff of water in neighboring states. The midwest snow... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
COLUMBIA - Court documents allege Kyle McClain of Moberly fraudulently sold insurance plans to clients of the Central Pantry under... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
PETTIS CO. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is saying escaped fugitive Travis Davis is back in mid-Missouri. Pettis... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 12:28:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Carl DeBrodie's family continues to call for justice two years after their loved one's death. On... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 11:51:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:40:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
CENTRALIA - The Lady Panthers Softball Team slid into success at the end of the season with some off-field accolades.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports

Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri state capitol is going to be a lot quieter this week with lawmakers' spring break... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will soon turn 200 years old, and county commissioners are working on a way to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:16:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Improvement District is offering a grant incentive to downtown restaurants that would eliminate messy grease bins... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co. This... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
8am 38°
9am 39°
10am 42°
11am 44°