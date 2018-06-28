Brimmage to Play with USA Volleyball

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Tiger volleyball senior Brittney Brimmage has been selected to the 36-player USA Volleyball Women's A2 roster, as announced by USA Volleyball on Wednesday. Brimmage will play with USA A2 Blue team, which will be coached by LSU head coach Fran Flory.

The 36 players in the program have been divided into three, 12-player rosters that will compete in the USA Volleyball Open National Championships to be held May 28 to June 4 at the Dallas Convention Center in Dallas. The three USA teams are part of the Women's Open Division bracket, which takes place May 28-31. In preparation for the tournament, the A2 Program has been holding training sessions at the University of Texas at Dallas since May 23.

Brimmage was one of seven Big 12 players selected to the three teams. She also joins current Mizzou teammate Molly Kreklow as a member of the USA Volleyball as Kreklow was selected to the Junior National Team as well.