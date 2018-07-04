Bringing baby to work: New business hopes to help working moms

7 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, November 09 2017 Nov 9, 2017 Thursday, November 09, 2017 6:47:00 PM CST November 09, 2017 in News
By: Jasmyn Willis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The hatchery had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

The Hatchery is a co-working space with on-site childcare. Owner Amanda Quick opened The Hatchery after she had a daughter but still wanted to work, without putting her daughter in daycare full-time. 

“Like I want to be close to my baby, but I want work and I want to be me,” Quick said. “I really just went to a mentor and laid it all on the table and asked if I was crazy or if it might work. And here we are today.”

Quick visited a restaurant in St. Louis, The Nest, which offers child care. She was inspired by this idea.

“And so that idea was kind of just stuck in my head for two and a half years,” Quick said. “I’d kind of go back to it and then think no, that’s not going to work. And then, once we had our own kiddo I kind of just had the idea, and it just wouldn't go away.”

The memberships are based on how often someone comes. People can choose between once a month, five times a month, 12 times a month and then everyday or 24/7 access.

Quick said a lot of people use the space for different reasons. The Hatchery started as women who worked from home and had children.

“That was our big niche, and so we definitely have those ladies that come in here,” Quick said.

Amanda Ford is a graphic designer who brings her infant son to The Hatchery as she works.

“Obviously, I have this little bitty guy and I needed a place to hang out that I could be near to him because I am breast feeding him,” Ford said.

The Hatchery works for people like Ford who need an additional space but not an office.

“If I opened an office, I would never show up because I do have a home office, Ford said. So being here gives me a chance to still be close to the new baby and be able to get a lot of work done. And a collaborative space to hear all the other mom stories because I’m a brand new mom”

Ford said The Hatchery allows her to use the conference room for meetings and have childcare.

"I think it’s an extra $5 here versus $10-$15 if you have them come to your house," Ford said.

Trina Reifsteck comes to The Hatchery to network.

"I wanted to know more of the entrepreneurs in the area,” Reifsteck said. “I’m trying to get into sustainability and green salons and helping with social media and marketing. So being at The Hatchery gives me the resources that I need to get involved.”

Reifsteck said the conference room and meeting room will be useful for her clients.

“It has a home feel to it,” Reinsteck said. “It’s an efficient place for everyone to meet up and get involved.”

Quick said one of its members is a full-time book keeper.

“Her kids are in school,” Quick said. “But working from home is kind of lonely and full of distractions. So she’s able to have meetings here and come in here and get work done.”

Quick said The Hatchery has a couple of members who work remotely from bigger companies and health coaches who use the private meeting space.

“Even in their policies, they’re actually asking people in the community to come and actually network and talk and they make it very clear it’s ours,” Reifsteck said. “Like it’s not yours it’s not mine. It’s our tools. It’s our resources and we are all here to help and empower each other.”

Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said there has been an increase in new business in Columbia.

"It's always great to help us open a new business in Columbia," McCormick said. "To watch businesses grow and take an idea and turn it into a business, especially this one, they are doing a great job helping other businesses do that."

More News

Grid
List

Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
FULTON - A Fulton police officer was seriously injured in a fireworks incident, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
FULTON - The seventh annual Fulton Independence Parade added a special addition to the tradition this year. "We decided... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey "Jaws" Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:18:55 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
(CNN) -- A 92-year-old woman allegedly killed her son in Arizona because she did not want to be sent to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 7:48:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
(CNN) -- Video out of Tampa, Florida, shows what appears to be an unconscious woman fall out of a moving... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:08:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
PLEASANT HOPE (AP) — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company. KSPR-TV reports... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 4:27:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
COLUMBIA - "Fire in the Sky," the city of Columbia's annual fireworks show and celebration, has relocated to Lucky's Market... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:57:47 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:34:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 91°
8pm 89°