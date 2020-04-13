British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital care
LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a hospital in London, where he was being treated in intensive care for coronavirus, this morning.
Johnson's office said he left St. Thomas' Hospital and will continue his recovery in at Chequer's, his country house. Johnson was in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU. Johnson says he owes his life to the staff at the National Health Service who treated him. He said he "can't thank them enough."
According to Johnson's office he will not immediately return to work.
Government figures later Sunday are expected to show that the U.K. has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
