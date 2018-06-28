Britt and Mauk Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM Ala.- The Missouri Tigers had some standout players in their rebounding win against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday that received conference awards for their play.

Senior offensive lineman Justin Britt aided in an all-around effort up front to prevent the Vols from recording a single sack on quarterback Maty Mauk. The 2014 Senior Bowl Watch List member also created space at the line of scrimmage for Mauk and the tailbacks to rush for 339 yards in the game, earning himself the honor of the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Line Player of the Week.

For the second time this season, Mauk was named the SEC Freshman of the Week by rushing for 114 yards and throwing for 163 yards. He became the first Mizzou quarterback to rush and pass for over 100 yards in a game since James Franklin accomplished the feat in 2011.

Missouri has now ammounted a total of nine SEC weekly awards this season, breaking its former record of eight set in 2007.

The Tigers will look to improve to 9-1 as they travel to Kentucky this Saturday for their first road test in four weeks.