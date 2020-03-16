Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time

COLUMBIA - Meals at the Broadway Diner in Columbia will look a little different thanks to COVID-19.

The diner is making sure to follow social distancing, one of the main ways health officials say can help prevent the virus from spreading.

The restaurant has a capacity of 50 people, but has decided to reduce its capacity by 50 percent.

Owner David Johnson said the decrease in customers will cause them to lose money, but that is not a concern.

"I think that the health of my customers, my staff, the world, I can afford that," Johnson said.

Several restaurants have posted on Facebook and on their doors saying they are cleaning extra. A few of these Columbia businesses include:

Shakespeares

Lakota Coffee

Addisons

Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

Coley's American Bistro

But Johnson believes social distancing is the best protection.

"We are certainly committed to extra cleaning, but I don't believe that is a good enough solution. All the statistics that I've seen...tells me that you really need to slow down crowds and manage people being in close proximity to each other so that is why we tried to limit our crowd size and I'm not sure we did a good enough job," Johnson said.

The diner will also offer curbside service if restaurants in the state are forced to shutdown.