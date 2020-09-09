Broadway Diner's owner responds to overnight vandalism

Photo courtesy of The Broadway Diner.

COLUMBIA - The owner of the Broadway Diner in downtown Columbia said someone vandalized his business Saturday night.

Owner, David Johnson, said the vandalism included plants being knocked off of their platforms and it left a mess behind.

The restaurant posted photos of the aftermath on its Facebook page Sunday morning. The post has been shared dozens of times with more than 80 comments.

Johnson said he wasn't too surprised when he found the damage Sunday.

"It's not an uncommon occurrence to have minor vandalism in a college town, but that certainly doesn't make it right," Johnson said.

He said the community quickly stepped up in response to seeing the damage.

"Throughout the day people have just stopped by and showed their love and their support. They've dropped off cash. My Venmo's gone crazy today and it really means a lot," he said.

Johnson said the money he has received will go back to the diner's continued efforts to feed children in Columbia during the pandemic.

KOMU 8 News has previously reported on Johnson's efforts.

"It's just disappointing," he said. "Throughout this pandemic me and my little staff of three, ragtag crew, have worked everyday throughout this pandemic making sure that not only Columbia gets fed, but that Columbia's kids get to eat free. To see that lack of empathy for another person or another business is really disheartening."