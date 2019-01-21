Broadway Diner to get rid of its late night hours

COLUMBIA - The Broadway Diner is eliminating its late night service in an effort to keep a "family friendly" atmosphere.

Known for it's late hours, the diner announced the changes Saturday on their Facebook page. Starting January 21, the diner will be closed at 3:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The diner will close at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

"It's a family place," said a server at Broadway Diner. "We are here for the community because we are family oriented."

David Johnson has owned the Diner since 1989. He said they're choosing to close earlier because there's more foot traffic during evening hours than overnight.

"We are going to miss the late night homecoming, the aftermath of Roots N' Blues," Johnson said. "But we really want to focus on out morning and afternoon hours."

Johnson said he feels people won’t have a problem with the Diner closing early because it's more than just a place to eat. "I really believe that my customers are seeking more than just a plate full of food," Johnson said. "They’re looking for a sense of community and a place to belong and to feel at home."

Preston Brown is one of those people. A Broadway Diner regular, Brown says he and his friends always sit in the same corner booth while waitress, Laurie, rings in his usual order.

"I get two eggs scrambled with extra crispy hashbrowns, cheesy eggs, hamburger with French toast," Brown said.

Brown said even though he's upset the diner won't be open late, he'll still be back for his favorite order.

Johnson said he hopes the community will support the Diner’s decision.

"We hope we can still be the place where you can bring your family for a good dinner," Johnson said.

For more information visit the Broadway Diner’s Facebook page.