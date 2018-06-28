Broadway Ramp Closed for Construction

COLUMBIA - Improvements to a Highway 63 northbound off-ramp will begin Tuesday.

MoDOT announced in a news release the work for the ramp to the Broadway bridge over Hominy Creek will begin at 7 p.m.

Drivers trying to access Broadway or route WW will be detoured north of Broadway to Vandiver Drive, where they can exit and reenter the highway moving southbound. They can then exit back onto Broadway from the North.

Similar work is planned for the southbound on-ramp from Route WW over Hominy Creek beginning June 9.

The work will close the ramp until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 6.