Brock Scores Career-High 25 Points in Tigers Win Over Evansville

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers picked up a win over the Evansville Purple Aces on Monday in Mizzou Arena. The 74-51 victory improves Mizzou to 8-1 on the season. Seniors BreAnna Brock and Christine Flores each recorded 25 points on the night, and Morgan Eye added another 12; the three combined for 62 of the team's 74 points. Brock's 25 point tally broke her previous career-high of 25 points in a contest.

Flores' 25-point tally puts her just seven points away from scoring 1,000 career points. If she reaches the mark this season she will join just 29 other Tigers in the 1,000 point club at Mizzou. Flores has recorded 20 or more points in five games this season. She also added three blocks to her career tally, putting her at 157 in her career. Flores is on pace to record 20 more blocks this season, which will tie her at the top of Missouri's all-time block's list.

The Tigers started the game with a different lineup, giving Sydney Crafton the start. Mizzou came out hot, with a layup by Brock in the first ten seconds of play, she continued to score the first nine points of the game for the Tigers. Missouri went into the under-sixteen media timeout with a 14-5 lead over the Purple Aces.

After five minutes of scoreless play from the Tigers, Liene Priede sunk a three-pointer in the tenth minute of the game to reinvigorate the team. Missouri went into the locker room leading 30-20 at the half. MU dished out seven assists on 11 field goals in the first half. The Tigers finished the game with 19 assists on 28 field goals.

The Tigers came out focused in the second half, scoring 26 of their 44 points in the paint. Similar to the first half, the Tigers scored right off the bat. Flores started the half with a layup, and Brock continued to hit the basket, scoring the next eight points for Mizzou. Missouri picked up the pace with eight minutes remaining, going on a 14-3 run over Evansville. The Tigers held the Purple Aces scoreless for the last three minutes of the game.