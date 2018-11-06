Brockers Happy After First Full-Pad Rams Practice

EARTH CITY, MO (AP) -- Michael Brockers said it was nice to finally hit someone after the St. Louis Rams took to the field Thursday night for their first practice with full pads.

The Rams practiced for just over two hours and will have a similar practice Friday in preparation for a scrimmage Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome.

Other than the actual contact, Brockers, the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, said he felt no different than when he reported for organized team activities this past spring.

Teammates said Brockers has shown a hunger to learn. He often got past the offensive line during the scrimmaging sections of the practice but pulled up before hitting Sam Bradford to ensure that he didn't hurt the third-year quarterback.

The Rams open their preseason August 12 at Indianapolis. Both teams were a league-worst 2-14 last season