Bronc Rider Dead after Las Vegas Rodeo Accident

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 25-year-old Missouri man has died after being injured during the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Rodeo officials say J.D. Jones of Goodman, Mo., died at a hospital after being critically injured during the saddle bronc riding competition Saturday night.

Officials say it was Jones' first time competing in the national finals.

The 37th annual event was held from Nov. 6 through 10 at the South Point resort.

Organizers issued a statement saying Jones was a favorite of the rodeo because of his passion and respect for the sport. They thanked the Indian Nation for rallying behind the cowboy's family financially and personally.