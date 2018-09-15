Brooke Godsey Signs with the Lady Cougars

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College women's basketball head coach Mike Davis officially announced that he has signed Brooke Godsey to a letter of intent to play for Columbia beginning in the fall.



Godsey, a current sophomore at Three Rivers Community College, is a 6-2 forward from Gosnell, Arkansas. As a freshman Brooke averaged seven points and five rebounds a game. In her second season with the Lady Raiders, Godsey is dropping in eight points and seven rebounds per contest.



"Brooke is a great sign for Columbia College," says Davis. "She is a strong physical presence inside and she has a little mean streak in her. She does not mind mixing it up a little. Brooke is also very skilled and capable of bringing the ball up the court. Her versatility will be a big plus for the Lady Cougars next season."



Godsey is the second Lady Cougar signee for the fall after Aqua Corpening joined the squad this semester and will start playing with the team for the 2012-13 season. Corpening, an all-state recipient from Hickman High School, transferred from Truman State University.