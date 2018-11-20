Brookfield Bulldogs 2012

The Bulldogs run a 4-3 defense. The defensive line is anchored by senior Brent Starks, an excellent run-stopper.

The team runs a run-heavy Shotgun Zone Fly offense. The unit is inexperienced, so it will be difficult to match the 243 rushing yards and 36 points per game from last season.

After averaging just 97 passing yards per game last season, the offense will focus on running the ball with Ramzie Cooper.

Junior quarterback J.J. Abongo, who also plays defensive back, is an excellent runner so his skill set matches up perfectly with Coach Thudium's offense.

Coach: Nile Thudium (entering 4th season)

Quarterback: Jr. J.J. Abongo

Returning Starters: 7 (2 on offense, 5 on defense)

Last Season: 8-2

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.