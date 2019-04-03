Brookfield teenager reported missing

BROOKFIELD - The Brookfield Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Taylor L'Heureux was last seen in Brookfield on Friday.

According to an August 2018 Facebook post from Brookfield Police, L'Heureux ran away that month but was found safe.

Anyone with information on L'Heureux's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Brookfield Police at 660-258-3385 or their local law enforcement agency.