Brooks Convicted

HILLSBORO (AP) - Sentencing will be October 12th for a former eastern Missouri policeman convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, also a police officer. A Jefferson County jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Robert Brooks and recommended he be sentenced to life in prison plus 75 years in last year's slaying of Normandy officer Amanda Cates. Brooks was a Calverton Park officer. Cates was 26. She was found in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor of the home she shared with Brooks and his 14-year-old daughter last August in Crystal City. She was shot in the cheek and the bullet severed a main artery.