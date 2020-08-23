Brookside Midtown pool shut down, operating permit suspended

COLUMBIA - The Brookside Midtown pool was shut down Saturday afternoon, per the orders of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The health department is suspending the pool's operating permit, according to Scott Clardy, the health department's assistant director.

Clardy told KOMU 8 the pool submitted a plan detailing procedures to keep the pool safe, including social distancing. Clardy said that the plan was not being followed.

This is the second time the health department has observed the pool not following local COVID-19 guidelines within the past six days, according to Clardy.

"We're seeing increased cases in Columbia, [and] the last thing we need is people acting irresponsibly and in a manner that is not safe for everybody," Clardy said. "We take the safety of the community very seriously."

According to Clardy, a health department inspector estimated that there were 100-120 people at the Midtown pool Saturday afternoon.