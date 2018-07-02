Brookside Sets Deadline for August Tenants

COLUMBIA - Brookside residents received an email Friday setting a deadline for when they need to decide if they will keep their leases or not.

Residents will need to send in either a message of confirmation or termination by Monday at 5 p.m. If they decide not to keep their units, those units will be given to other displaced residents waiting for an October move-in date.

The complex said earlier about 30 percent of apartments will be ready in August, with the remaining apartments not ready until October 15th. Brookside announced it will lease up to 100 beds in Stephen's College's Hillcrest Hall to house the remaining residents who have to wait to move in.