Brother Backs out of Plea Agreement in Steak 'n Shake Double Murder

CLAYTON - One of two brothers accused of killings at a St. Louis County Steak 'n Shake restaurant has backed out of a plea deal, rather than testify against his brother. The killings happened in November 2008. Waitress Tammy Cantrell and cook Mark Gerstner were killed during a robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anthony Akins, now 24, pleaded guilty in 2011 to two counts of second-degree murder. Part of the plea deal was he had to testify against his brother, 23-year-old Oundr'e Akins, the accused gunman.

Anthony Akins went back on the deal Monday, just before his brother's trial started. Prosecutors rescinded the deal and say they will try Anthony Akins this summer on first-degree murder charges. They will seek the death penalty. The accused are from Cahokia, Ill.