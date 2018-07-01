Brother Shoots, Kills 15-Year-Old St. Louis Girl

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old girl has been shot to death by her brother in what St. Louis police are calling an accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of San Francisco Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood. The identities of the girl and her 20-year-old sibling have not been released. The brother was taken into police custody.

The girl was found dead inside a 2-story brick home.