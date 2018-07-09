Brothers Sentenced to Probation in Spamming Case

COLUMBIA -- Two Missouri brothers were sentenced to probation for their roles in a nationwide spamming scheme that involved more than 2,000 college students.

Twenty-seven-year-old Osmaan Ahmad Shah and his 30-year-old brother, Amir Ahmad Shah, both of Ballwin, and their business, i2o Inc., were sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.



The Columbia Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/oQpVLx) that the brothers will have to spend three months on home detention and three months in a halfway house. The Shahs and the company also must forfeit $439,820 in cash and property.



In July, the Shahs admitted that they and others conspired to illegally extract student e-mail addresses at hundreds of colleges and universities including the University of Missouri. They then sent targeted spam promoting various products and services to the students.