Brothers Shot at After Interrupting Theft

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police are searching for suspects after two brothers were shot at after catching thieves in their car.

KMOV-TV reports that Iraq War veteran Jason Spradlin and his brother were driving home to Michigan from Texas around 3 a.m. Thursday when they decided to stop and take a picture of the Gateway Arch.

Spradlin says they were walking back to the car and noticed two men had broken into it. They shouted at the suspects, who got into a car and fled.

Spradlin told KMOV that as he tried to write down the license plate number, the suspects fired four shots into the air. One went through a hotel window, but there were no reports of injuries.

The suspects took the victims' wallet, computer and phone charger.