Brouwer scores with 1:05 left, Blues beat Predators 1-0

2 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, February 02 2016 Feb 2, 2016 Tuesday, February 02, 2016 10:02:40 PM CST February 02, 2016 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Troy Brouwer scored with 1:05 remaining in the third period and Brian Elliott made 16 saves to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

St. Louis has won all four matchups between the teams this season.

Coming off his first All-Star Game appearance, Pekka Rinne made 22 saves in defeat. The Predators had won a season-best four straight.

On the game's only goal, Robby Fabbri carried the puck around the net and found Alex Pietrangelo just inside the top of the right circle. Pietrangelo fired a one-timer toward the Nashville net, and Brouwer was in front to deflect the puck past Rinne.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 83°
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°