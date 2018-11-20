Brown Continues to Improve After Big Game on Saturday

Columbia -- Jabari Brown has averaged nearly 24 points per game since the Tigers entered SEC play this year. He's first among all SEC players in scoring with a 20.4 points per game average. But a 4-4 conference record for Mizzou could be keeping the spotlight off of Brown.

"I don't think Jabari gets credit for how good of a player he is," head coach Frank Haith said.

Both Brown and fellow guard Jordan Clarkson have scored in double figures in every game this season. Each have 11 games with 20 or more points and opponents are forced to recognize that firepower.

"They're good shooters. I didn't think they were going to go off like that. They shoot real good," Kentucky guard James Young said.

Young and the Wildcats beat the Tigers 84-79 Saturday at Mizzou Arena in a game that Brown lead all scoring in with 33 points.

His performance has been much improved from last season. Brown is shooting 48 percent from three and 51 percent from the field overall. That's a significant increase from his 37 percent three point shooting and 40 percent field goal shooting last year.

"I'm just trying to win man. Whatever it takes to win I'm gonna try to do it. I know Jordan is probably thinking the same thing," Brown said.

Coach Haith said Brown is so successful because of his character.

"It's his maturity. His mental approach to the game. He's got a high basketball IQ. He's driven," Haith said.

Brown also adds five rebounds per game to his resume and helps make a case for SEC player of the year discussion. Mizzou hasn't had a conference player of the year since Melvin Booker won it in the Big 8 back in 1994.