Brown Pleads Guilty

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A south St. Louis man is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child getting off a school bus.Twenty-nine-year-old Ronald Lamont Brown pleaded guilty in the February 2006 crash that killed 6-year-old Aaron Woodson. Authorities say Brown was driving a rental truck when a school bus stopped in front of him. Brown tried to drive around the bus and struck the child. Authorities say he then drove away.