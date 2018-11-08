Brown v. Board Site to Mark Ruling's Anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site is marking the 58th anniversary of the civil rights ruling with a push to capture decades-old memories from Topekans.

People are invited to visit the site May 17 and learn about the park's new Oral History Project. Park staff will be on hand to sign up those willing to share their stories in later interviews.

Officials especially want to hear from people who were teachers or students at Topeka schools before and after the Supreme Court decision that declared segregated schools unconstitutional.

Speaking at the event will be Charles Scott Jr., whose father was one of the Brown case attorneys. Also to be presented is a proclamation by Gov. Sam Brownback formally apologizing for racial segregation in education.